Police: Mt. Pleasant Township man paid girl for nude photos

Sep. 1—A Mt. Pleasant Township man is accused of paying a teen girl to send him nude photographs of herself via social media, police said.

Brandon J. Rose, 22, is charged with aggravated indecent assault, child pornography, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and sexual exploitation of children. He also is charged with sexually assaulting the girl beginning in December, according to court documents.

State Trooper Robert Politowski reported Rose began contacting the teen in December over Snapchat, telling her "she looked good."

According to court documents, Rose then began sending the girl messages "almost every day" asking she send him nude photographs.

"Rose offered the victim $20-$40 for a fully nude photograph. Rose would offer the victim less money for photos of certain body parts," Politowski wrote.

Initially, the girl refused to send him photographs. However, she told investigators in an interview Aug. 11 that she sent him a partially nude photograph of herself in the spring "because she wanted Rose to stop asking."

She told Politowski that Rose later paid her $20 for the photo.

The teen told police that Rose sexually assaulted her in May and continued to ask her for nude photographs throughout the summer, according to the criminal complaint.

She contacted state police after she said Rose went to her apartment during the early morning hours of Aug. 11.

Politowski said Rose "admitted flirting with the victim" during a police interview. He also admitted receiving "approximately 20 nude photographs of the victim" and told police he paid her $20 on two occasions for nude photographs, according to court records.

Rose was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 8. Attempts to reach his private attorney for comment were unsuccessful.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .