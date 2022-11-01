Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown

Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night.

Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.

A 16-year-old male juvenile from Dorchester was identified as the main aggressor, according to police. Officers responding to the area spotted several broken eggs in his immediate vicinity as well as a bowl of eggs.

While officers confronted the teen, officials say he became aggressive and gave the officers a false name. The teen then assaulted an officer as he was being placed into custody, according to police. This caused a large crowd to gather around the officers.

Aaron Maloney-Callender, 29, of Mattapan, then allegedly interjected himself in the investigation and flashed a knife at the responding transit officials. He was arrested and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Another 16-year-old male juvenile from Dorchester was also arrested after allegedly trying to interfere with the police investigation.

All three were transported to Transit Police Headquarters.

