Police find multiple dead animals inside Pullman apartment

Mar. 18—Pullman Police on Wednesday found multiple dead animals inside a Pullman apartment and are continuing to investigate.

Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police received a report of possible animal neglect or cruelty occurring at an apartment in The Ruckus complex. Officers obtained a search warrant after talking to witnesses and allegedly seeing a dead dog inside the apartment.

Code Enforcement Supervisor Elizabeth Oje said the dead animals found inside include a python, bearded dragon, gecko, a dog, three ferrets and four sugar gliders.

Police also found animals still alive, including two dogs, two cats, a tortoise, a bearded dragon, a gecko and two hedgehogs.

Oje said the living animals were taken to an emergency care veterinarian for evaluation. Some of those animals remained with the vet and others were transported to another location for feeding and care.

Oje said police are going to be compiling statements and interviewing other potential witnesses.

Police have identified suspects but have made no arrests or forwarded charges as of Thursday morning.