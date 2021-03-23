Police: Multiple fatalities at Boulder shooting

Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said a person of interest is in custody. He didn't give more details on how many people were killed. (March 22)

Video Transcript

KERRY YAMAGUCHI: We had a very tragic incident today here at the King Soopers. There was loss of life. We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder Police Officer. During this trying time, I would ask the media and the public to honor the privacy of the officer's family and his coworkers here at the police department.

I will also share that we got tremendous support from our fellow law enforcement agencies, both in Boulder County, which some of them you see behind me, the FBI, ATF, and other Denver metro agencies. Without that quick response, we don't know if there would have been more loss of life. I can share with the public today or this evening that there is no ongoing public threat, that we do have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured during the incident and is being treated for the injuries.

  • Police: 10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

    A shooting at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket killed 10 people Monday, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene, authorities said. Police arrested a suspect, but didn't reveal his name or details about the shooting. (March 23)

  • Multiple fatalities reported in Colorado grocery store shooting

    FOX News' Alicia Acuna reports live from the scene in Boulder, Colorado on 'Special Report'

  • Boulder shooting witness: Not getting ice cream probably saved my life

    Ryan Borowski joins us to tell us what he saw and heard inside the supermarket in Boulder, Colorado when a shooting that killed ten people began.

  • Police on scene of active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado supermarket

    SWAT teams could be seen surrounding a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado following reports of an active shooter. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports and CBS Denver station KCNC's Conor McCue joins CBSN for the latest.

  • Person of interest in custody after shooting at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

    Colorado police arrested a person of interest after a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Police confirmed 10 people were killed, including an officer.

  • Boulder shooting: Gunman kills 10 at King Soopers grocery store

    A police officer who was the first to respond to the attack was confirmed among the victims.

  • Boulder shooting: 10 dead including police officer after gun attack in Colorado supermarket

    Ten people including a police officer were killed by a gunman at a US supermarket on Monday in the latest mass shooting in the western state of Colorado, police said. The bloodied suspect was injured and in custody, Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store. "We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," said Ms Yamaguchi. Police confirmed that the suspect, who was arrested at the scene by officers, was injured in the incident. Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence. Sarah Moonshadow, 42, a customer and Boulder resident who was in the store with her son, Nicholas, recounted scenes of pandemonium as gunfire rang out from inside the store. "We were at the checkout, and shots just started going off," Moonshadow told Reuters. "And I said, 'Nicholas get down.' And Nicholas ducked. And we just started listening and there, just repetitive shots ... and I just said, 'Nicholas, run.'"

  • Colorado marks latest mass tragedy after 10 killed

    A shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket that killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive, sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state that has grieved several mass killings. SWAT officers carrying ballistic shields slowly approached the store as others quickly escorted frightened people away from the building, some of its windows shattered. One suspect was in custody, a tearful Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said late Monday.

  • NRA bragged about blocking Boulder AR-15 ban a week before Boulder mass shooting

    A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines. The National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling last Tuesday, noting its supporting role in striking down the ban. A week later, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket, killing 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer. ICYMI: A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate. In an @NRAILA-supported case, he ruled that the city of Boulder’s ban on commonly-owned rifles (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags was preempted by state law and STRUCK THEM DOWN. https://t.co/wmdhGG16pc — NRA (@NRA) March 16, 2021 Police have not yet publicly identified the suspected shooter or the type of weapon used. But "one senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle," CNN reports. Boulder enacted its ban in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, carried out — like many mass shootings — with an AR-15. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsSenate confirms Marty Walsh as labor secretary, completing Biden's Cabinet with surprisingly little dramaJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

  • 10 Dead In Mass Shooting At Colorado Supermarket

    Police say the suspected shooter is in custody after the shooting at King Soopers that left multiple dead, including one officer.

  • 'When it's your family, you feel it:' Colorado supermarket shooting witness says incident calls for gun control

    "This is not OK with me, and has put in a big pitch for gun control," the unidentified witness told CBS.

  • People in Colorado supermarket flee shooting scene

    Authorities in Colorado responded to a shooting at a supermarket Monday. Law enforcement vehicles and officers, including SWAT teams, massed outside the store in Boulder. Officers helped some people out of the store to safety. (March 22)

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

