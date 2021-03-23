Police: Multiple fatalities at Boulder shooting

Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said a person of interest is in custody. He didn't give more details on how many people were killed. (March 22)

Video Transcript

KERRY YAMAGUCHI: We had a very tragic incident today here at the King Soopers. There was loss of life. We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder Police Officer. During this trying time, I would ask the media and the public to honor the privacy of the officer's family and his coworkers here at the police department.

I will also share that we got tremendous support from our fellow law enforcement agencies, both in Boulder County, which some of them you see behind me, the FBI, ATF, and other Denver metro agencies. Without that quick response, we don't know if there would have been more loss of life. I can share with the public today or this evening that there is no ongoing public threat, that we do have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured during the incident and is being treated for the injuries.