Police: Multiple hurt after shooting in Richland County park

Multiple teenagers were hurt after a shooting in Richland County early on Saturday morning, ABC 25 Columbia reports.

After getting reports of a large group of teens, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to Meadowlake Park around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday.

ABC 25 Columbia reports that once deputies got to the scene, there was not a large crowd but only a few people, including a young woman who had been hit by a car while trying to escape the incident. That young woman was taken to the hospital.

Officials told ABC 25 Columbia that the investigation began after reports of gunshot victims showing up at hospitals in the area. According to deputies, a total of 11 people were hurt; nine had gunshot wounds, one was hit by a car, and the other had a hand injury.

The victims were between the ages of 16 and 20 years old, ABC 25 Columbia reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people have been arrested while trying to leave the park. ABC 25 Columbia reports it was 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly and 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley, both facing possession of marijuana charges and possession of a pistol.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

