Police: Multiple patients assaulted at ORHC while sedated

Jan. 10—OTTUMWA — Investigators looking into the sudden death of an Internal Medicine Hospitalist at Ottumwa Regional Health Center have uncovered evidence that prior to his death the worker had sexually assaulted multiple unconscious patients.

Devin Michael Caraccio, 27, of Centerville, died at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2022. He was employed by a third-party group contracted by the hospital at the time.

Police accessed Caraccio's cell phone while investigating his death and identified evidence that he had sexually assaulted at least nine patients while working at the hospital, and had either recorded or photographed images of the assaults, an Ottumwa Police Department press release issued Tuesday afternoon said. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell told The Courier there are believed to be nine victims, five of which have so far been identified.

Police said hospital administration has been assisting the police department in identifying victims. The release says all victims are believed to have been asleep or in a state of unconsciousness when the assaults took place. Investigators say they believe Caraccio acted alone and said the hospital has fully cooperated with the department's investigation.

Caraccio died of an accidental drug overdose, police said.

The Courier has reached out to an Ottumwa Regional Health Center spokesperson for additional comment.

The hospital had prior confirmed in November that it was under interim leadership after parting ways with CEO Dennis Hunger. The hospital did not respond to questions of whether Hunger's departure was related to Caraccio's death or the police's investigation.

"We take any allegation related to employees or providers very seriously, make timely reports when necessary, and cooperate fully with investigating authorities," Cara Clouse, the hospital's human resources director, told the Courier in November. "As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers."

