Police: Multiple people injured after overnight shooting at Belle Vernon steakhouse

Multiple people are hurt after an overnight shooting in Belle Vernon.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the shooting took place at Sweeney’s Steakhouse on Rostraver Road.

Dispatch said the call came in around 2:20 a.m. for shots fired at the restaurant.

Dispatch also said Pennsylvania State Police were in a vehicle pursuit with people who may be the shooters around 3 a.m. One person was detained but there’s no confirmation on what role they played in the shooting.

There’s no word on any of the victims’ conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

