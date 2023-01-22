Police: Multiple people shot at Brookhaven apartment complex
Authorities said multiple people were shot at a Brookhaven apartment complex Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Brookhaven police told Channel 2 Action News officers were called to investigate a shooting that involved multiple people in the 3100 block of Buford Highway.
It is unclear how many people were shot and if anyone is in custody.
TRENDING STORIES:
6 arrested after violent protesters cause mayhem, set APD car on fire in downtown Atlanta
South Georgia church loses more than $50K after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon
Law enforcement in metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests after GSP trooper shot
Authorities are still investigating.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will give the latest update on the story on Channel 2 Action News.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: