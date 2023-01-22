Police: Multiple people shot at Brookhaven apartment complex

Authorities said multiple people were shot at a Brookhaven apartment complex Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brookhaven police told Channel 2 Action News officers were called to investigate a shooting that involved multiple people in the 3100 block of Buford Highway.

It is unclear how many people were shot and if anyone is in custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities are still investigating.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will give the latest update on the story on Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: