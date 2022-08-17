Police: Multiple shots fired in Norwich Tuesday night

NORWICH - Police Tuesday night responded to reports of the sound of gunfire near Boswell Avenue, and discovered "numerous" shell casings at the intersection of nearby Baltic and Broad streets.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. No one was reported injured, but 911 callers told police "vehicles were involved and sped away," according to a police statement.

"Investigation suggests this is not a random act and the parties involved knew each other," a Norwich Police Department press release said. "The investigation remains open and on-going."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Seidel at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3138, by email mseidel@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 EXT #4.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich police report shooting near Boswell Avenue Aug. 16