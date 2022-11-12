Police link multiple suspects to string of catalytic converter thefts

State police were able to identify suspects in a recent ring of catalytic converter thefts because of a vigilant neighbor and surveillance footage.

Pinnacle Auto Sales was the latest local dealership in the area targeted by some catalytic converters thieves.

Joe Faddish, co-owner of Pinnacle Auto Sales says they just showed and sold the SUV when they noticed something wrong on Tuesday.

“We had to get a chip on the windshield repaired so he left it for that so we had to do a couple little things for him, the next day we went to get the chip repaired and obviously when you started it, you could tell,” said Faddish.

State troopers were already investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts elsewhere.

Less than a mile down Route 30 — Hill View Motors was hit, when the suspects cut through a fence to get to costly converters. Days before, the same group of suspects struck Valero on Route 66, again.

A vigilant neighbor noticed someone walking down Route 66 and a backpack left behind with a saw and at least 7 cutoff converters inside.

State police also found surveillance footage linking the suspected getaway car to the crimes.

Troopers linked four people to the converter crime spree — William Glover the third is the only one in jail.

Vince Skillings and Debbra McAdams were arraigned on the charges and Steven Aukerman is still wanted.

Police say they’re tied to at least 13 thefts in Westmoreland County alone — and believe there are more in Indiana County.

In total police say these suspects cause more than $75,000 dollars in damage.

At least for pinnacle, they say they’re Looking at different cameras and lighting to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

