Police: Multiple victims in apartment shooting in Palm Bay, suspect in custody

Palm Bay Police Department is on scene at the 2700 block of Woodlake Apartments in reference to a shooting that occurred.

The scene is contained with no threat to the public.

There are multiple victims, and the suspect is in custody.

This is an active scene and ongoing investigation.

