Police find multiple victims while responding to call about an assault on Bradley Court

Lexington police who were dispatched to a call about an assault off Georgetown Street near Price Road Friday night said they found multiple victims.

Lexington police Lt. Jeremiah Davis said police were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court at 7:19 p.m. Police did not immediately disclose the number of victims or the nature of their injuries.

WKYT reported that the coroner had responded to the scene.

Davis said there were no suspects at the scene when police arrived.

