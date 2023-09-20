Police: Multiple weapons, marijuana, drug packaging materials seized during search of Hartford smoke shop, New Britain residence

Police reportedly seized two AR-15 ghost guns, other weapons, cash, marijuana and drug packaging material after searching a Hartford smoke shop and New Britain residence.

On Wednesday, the Hartford Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, the FBI Task Force and the Connecticut State Police Task Force carried out a search warrant at the Angel Grocery Smoke Shop at 636 Park Street and then searched a vehicle and home connected to Dan Marcos Dones-Vargas in New Britain, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Investigators reportedly found two AR-15 ghost guns, a pistol, another firearm, two extended magazines, multiple rounds of ammunition, six pounds of marijuana, drug packaging materials and $1,500 in cash during the searches, police said.

Dones-Vargas, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell in connection to the seizures. Hartford Police said that charges related to the ghost guns were pending with the New Britain Police Department as of Wednesday evening.