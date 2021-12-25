Police: Multiple wounds send man to hospital following gunshots in Pittsburgh's Woods Run

Dec. 25—A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds as Pittsburgh police responded Friday afternoon to reports of shots fired in the city's Woods Run neighborhood.

The man, who was shot in the lower back and legs, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple shots fired in the 3100 block of McClure Avenue in Woods Run, the spokeswoman said. They responded there and learned that multiple shots also were fired in the 1400 block of Woods Run Avenue.

Police found shell casings at both locations.

Soon after, medics were flagged down by a witness who was tending to the gunshot victim near North Avenue and Middle Street, according to the spokeswoman.

No arrests had been made as of early Friday evening while the investigation continued.

