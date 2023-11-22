Police: Muncie arrestee claimed he smuggled gun into patrol car, planned to shoot officer

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man's legal woes increased when he allegedly told the city officer who had arrested him that he had smuggled a firearm into the police car and intended to shoot him.

That claim resulted in a count of intimidation, a Level 6 felony carrying a maximum 30-month sentence, being filed in recent days against 30-year-old William Christopher Cottrell II.

The threat perhaps prompted even more concern in Muncie than it might have in another community.

On December 28, 1990, city police officer Gregg Winters was driving a local man to jail — following his arrest for public intoxication — when the handcuffed prisoner managed to produce a handgun and shoot the officer.

Winters died of his bullet wounds 11 days later. His assailant would be convicted of murder, sentenced to death and executed by lethal injection in June 2007.

After Cottrell's threat — made on the night of Nov. 8 — the officer pulled his car over and was joined by other officers in removing the Muncie man from the vehicle and confirming he did not have a gun.

Cottrell had been taken into custody that evening after his 2014 Hyundai Sonata crashed into a utility pole in the 1600 block of South Macedonia Avenue.

Officers found an empty bottle of an alcoholic beverage — and a handgun — in the vehicle.

Because of his criminal record — which includes convictions for robbery, theft of a firearm, driving while intoxicated and escape — Cottrell is prohibited from possessing guns.

At the crash scene, he refused to take a portable breath test to measure his level of intoxication, telling an officer, "You're going to have to shoot me."

He then allegedly struggled with officers trying to take him into custody.

While being driven to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for a blood draw, Cotrell allegedly told the officer he had "never even checked me," also indicating he had managed to slip out of handcuffs.

"Never seen this Taurus (handgun) pointed at your head," the Muncie man reportedly added. "You're a dummy. Don't move."

The officer reported he found the threat to be "credible," stopped the car and took part in another search of Cottrell.

Another officer then drove the Muncie man to the hospital, where he was reportedly "verbally and physically aggressive."

Following the blood draw, Cottrell was delivered to the Delaware County jail.

He was later charged in Delaware Circuit Court 4, along with the intimidation count, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, driving while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

The most serious charge against him, the firearm count, is a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

The Muncie man later received a May 6 trial date. He continues to be held in the jail under a $20,000 bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

