Police: Muncie man claimed to be federal agent, made death threats

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested this week after he allegedly claimed to be a federal drug agent and vowed to kill city police officers.

James Daniel Ring, 37, was preliminarily charged with intimidation and impersonating a public servant. He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $10,000 bond.

According to Muncie police, officers about 6:15 p.m. Sunday were called to the area of 18th and Madison streets, where a man was reported to be "brandishing a small black 'uzi' type firearm" and had "donned a facial covering."

An officer determined the "firearm," with an orange muzzle, was a toy.

When the police officer approached the man — later identified as Ring — he maintained he was a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and that the city officer "had no right to speak to him," according to an affidavit.

Asked to show his DEA credentials, Ring told the officer to verify his employment with a call to "the United States Air Force."

A check of court records determined a warrant had been issued for Ring's arrest in Muncie City Court, where he was charged in June with criminal trespass.

Ring continued to insist he was an undercover federal agent and could not be arrested..

Upon arrival at the jail, he reportedly told the arresting officer he would "kill every last one of you when I get out."

Both of the preliminary charges lodged against the Muncie men are Level 5 felonies carrying maximum 30-month prison terms.

Last year, Ring was convicted of auto theft, intimidation, driving while intoxicated and two counts of possession of meth in five local court cases.

