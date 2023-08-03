Police: Muncie man confined, sexually assaulted woman

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of holding a former girlfriend against her will and sexually assaulting her.

Michael Wayne Abram, 44, was arrested on July 26, the day his accuser reported the attack.

The woman said Abram refused to allow her to leave a northside motel room for hours.

During that time, she said, he repeatedly choked her and struck her in the head. She also said he had kneed her in her torso, reportedly resulting in broken ribs.

A Muncie police officer said the woman had marks on her neck, along with bruises on her head, right shoulder and upper chest.

The Muncie man — who continues to be held under a $30,000 bond —was charged this week in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with rape, criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation.

The rape and confinement charges are Level 3 felonies with maximum 16-year sentences.

At the time of his latest arrest, Abram already faced a total of six charges in three cases pending in local courts — two counts each of domestic battery and strangulation, along with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.

In other crime news:

False informing: A Marion man who allegedly gave Hartford City police a false name following a traffic stop faces several charges in Blackford Superior Court.

James Ray Applegate, 55, is charged with driving after a lifetime suspension, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and false identity statement.

The most serious charge, driving after a lifetime suspension, is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six year in prison.

Police said they found heroin, meth and fentanyl in Applegate's pickup truck after it was stopped in Hartford City on July 27.

The Grant County man has at least two prior convictions for driving after a lifetime suspension.

