Police: Muncie man doused with pepper spray, arrested after attempted robbery

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said an attempted robbery outside a local apartment complex ended abruptly early Thursday when the would-be bandit was doused with pepper spray.

Geno Maurice Vargas, 20, was being held in the Delaware County Jail under a $20,000 bond, preliminarily charged with attempted robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.

A woman told police she had just arrived home at the Varsity House Apartments, in the 3000 block of North Oakwood Avenue, when a man approached her in the parking lot.

After the woman declined to give the man money or her cellphone, he reportedly said, "I will shoot you then."

The woman said she responded by sending pepper spray directly into the man's face.

More: Young Muncie men join co-defendant in jail after robbery-related arrests

As she walked away, the woman said, the man "tried to play it off like it was a joke and asked for her Snapchat name."

A short time later, Vargas waved down a police officer at McGalliard Road and Winston Drive, indicating he "needed a ride home and had just been maced."

At the same time, dispatchers told police an attempted armed robbery had just been reported, with a suspect being doused with pepper spray, about a block from Vargas' location.

When police tried to take him into custody, Vargas allegedly resisted arrest and kicked two officers.

Because of his contact with pepper spray, Vargas was examined by emergency medical responders at the scene and later at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital before eventually being taken to jail.

During an interview at city hall, Vargas said he didn't clearly remember the events outside the apartment complex, but he maintained he had not tried to rob the woman.

He was already set to stand trial in January on three counts filed in Delaware Circuit Court 3 last November — attempted domestic battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal recklessness.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie police: Would-be bandit doused with pepper spray, arrested