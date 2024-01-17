Police: Muncie man fleeing officers kidnapped, threatened women

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police say a local man fleeing from officers outside the northside Target store entered a vehicle and forced a woman at knifepoint to drive him from the scene.

Billy Jay Whitmire, 38, was arrested early Tuesday evening after the vehicle he had allegedly commandeered struck stop sticks, placed on a roadway by police, deflating its tires.

He was being held in the Delaware County Jail on Wednesday under an $80,000 cash bond, preliminarily charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement, intimidation with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

According to court documents, the events leading to Whitmire's arrest began about 5:25 p.m. when city police were called to the Target store at 3601 N. Barr St. Store employees reported a man — later identified as Whitmire — had taken merchandise from the store without paying and was preparing to leave the building.

When officers arrived, they gave chase as Whitmire ran from the store. He entered a Pontiac Grand Prix parked in the store's lot, and according to a woman in the vehicle's driver's seat, Whitmire held a knife to her throat and told her to "drive and not stop."

During the pursuit, which lasted about 30 minutes, a female passenger in the Grand Prix called 911 dispatchers — at Whitmire's direction, she said — and urged authorities to end the chase.

Whitmire then got on the phone, according to an affidavit, and told dispatchers, "If police don't back up, people will start dying inside the vehicle."

The Muncie man claimed he was armed with a 9mm handgun. The affidavit, however, gave no indication a firearm was recovered.

After the vehicle was stopped, Whitmire was at first taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after exhibiting signs of a "possible overdose."

The two women who were in the Grand Prix were taken to City Hall for interviews.

The driver — who said she was waiting for a friend who was shopping at Target at the time of the reported abduction — said she didn't know whether Whitmire "really would harm (her and the passenger) " but said he told her if he was captured by police he would kill her.

The passenger told police "throughout the duration of the incident, she thought she was going to die."

Delaware County prosecutors will determine what formal charges might be filed against Whitmire.

The Muncie man has a long record of arrests, with convictions for crimes including criminal confinement, dealing in meth, possession of meth and theft.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

