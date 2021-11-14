Police: Muncie man propositioned, fondled child

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of both making sexual suggestions to a child and also fondling the pre-teen girl.

Kaleb Anthony Kealii Souza, 23, was arrested Thursday on two preliminary counts of child molesting, a Level 4 felony carrying a maximum 12-year sentence.

He was also preliminarily charged with child solicitation, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

The child told interviewers that Souza suggested they show one another their "private parts." and also touched her breasts "on the outside of her clothing," a Muncie police officer wrote.

During an interview with a police detective the day of his arrest, Souza "admitted both interactions," according to an affidavit.

Souza was released from the Delaware County jail on Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond.

Court records reflect no prior charges against the Muncie man.

In other crime news:

Parent beaten: A Muncie woman has been accused of attacking her mother.

Jennifer Dawn Reffitt, 40. was arrested Thursday on preliminary counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor.

Delaware County sheriff's deputies were sent to a home along North Country Club Road about 1:30 a.m. that day after a woman told emergency dispatchers her daughter had jumped on her right leg, possibly breaking it.

The older woman — who had reportedly also been punched in the face — was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She later told investigators she had been asleep on a couch when Reffitt "punched her all over her body and started stomping (and) kicking her right leg, causing severe pain."

The mother said she had no idea what had prompted the attack.

Deputies later found Reffitt at her mother's home and arrested her.

She continued to be held held in the Delaware County jail on Sunday under a $10,000 bond. Court records reflect no prior charges against the Muncie woman.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

