Police: Muncie man repeatedly sexually abused child

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a pre-teen girl.

Steven Wayne Hatfield, 58, of the 600 block of West Willard Street, was arrested Tuesday on two preliminary counts of child molesting. One of the counts is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, while the other is a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a $60,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Hatfield's accuser said she had been assaulted over a period of about two years.

She indicated she was at times left in Hatfield's care by her parents, and that he both fondled her and performed a sex act on her.

The girl said Hatfield routinely gave her $100 bills and took her on shopping trips. She also said he indicated he hoped to marry her when she was older.

When interviewed by a police detective, Hatfield denied the molesting allegations but acknowledged giving the child money and being alone with her.

According to court records, Hatfield has been convicted of burglary.

In other crime news:

Guilty plea: A Muncie man who attacked a homeowner after a July break-in has pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon.

City police said the victim in the case, who was struck in the face with a shovel, detained 40-year-old Joshua N. Kirk Jr. at the scene until police arrived.

The victim said Wing, found "going through his fridge," also threw soft-drinks cans at him.

Last week in Delaware Circuit Court 3, Judge Linda Ralu Wolf imposed a three-year sentence with two years suspended.

Kirk received credit for 167 days already spent in jail.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, a count of residential entry was dismissed.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man arrested in molesting probe