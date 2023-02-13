Police: Muncie man said he spanked infant for not eating

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested after reportedly telling city police he had spanked his 6-month-old son for not eating.

Zachery Robert Rodrick Walsh, 30, was taken into custody Friday after officers were asked to join state Department of Child Services employees investigating allegations of child abuse.

After the baby's diaper was removed, offices reported seeing "red marks, bruising... (and) blood welts."

"From the looks of the injuries, it appeared this had happened more than once, as some of the (bruises) were fresh and old," an officer wrote.

"Redness" was also observed on the boy's left cheek and nose.

Walsh reportedly admitted to spanking the baby on his buttocks, saying "the child wasn't eating so he disciplined (him)." The father denied striking the infant on his face.

According to an affidavit, the boy's mother said when she witnessed the spanking, she "got up and walked outside to go smoke."

Walsh — preliminarily charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14 —continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $10,000 bond.

In other crime news:

Gun charge: A Muncie teenager is accused of pointing a firearm at a restaurant employee after a dispute over a drink.

Darren Lamar Hill Driver, 18, was preliminarily charged with pointing a firearm. He was released from the Delaware County jail on Saturday after posting a $5,000 bond.

City police said Driver on Feb. 1 went to the Wendy's restaurant in the 2500 block of South Madison Street and asked a clerk for a cup of water.

She said he then went to a fountain pop machine, "dumped his water out and put lemonade into his cup."

When she confronted the teen and asked that he pay for the lemonade, Driver allegedly threw the drink at the clerk and pointed a handgun at her.

Driver was taken into custody on Saturday.

