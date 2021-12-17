Police: Muncie man sold narcotics with children nearby

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police say a Muncie man dealt drugs with his young children nearby.

Martin Diane Dorris, 26, was arrested Thursday evening at his home in the 6300 block of East Piccadilly Road in Liberty Township.

According to an affidavit, Dorris on three occasions since mid-September had sold drugs to informants for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force.

Included were pills identified as oxycodone that reportedly also contained fentanyl, along with hydrocodone and Xanax pills and bars.

While the first drug deal allegedly took place in the 1000 block of South Blaine Street, the other two transactions were at his home while his two children, both under the age of five years, were present, investigators said.

Dorris was arrested Thursday in a traffic stop.

Authorities also served a search warrant at the Piccadilly Road residence.

They reported finding Xanax, a small amount of cocaine and three rifles, along with a set of digital scales.

The Muncie man continued to be held Friday in the Delaware County jail under a bond of $180,000. He was preliminarily charged with three counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, two counts each of dealing in a controlled substance and neglect of a dependent, and single counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

Dorris' record includes a 2016 conviction for possession of a narcotic drug.

