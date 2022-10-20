Police: Muncie mother arrested for neglect after child is locked outside

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie mother was arrested this week after she allegedly forced her pre-teen son to leave her southside home, locking the door and telling the child to not return.

Muncie police said the boy — outside on Tuesday evening when the temperature was in the low 40s — was not wearing shoes or a coat.

Margaret Lovelle Dely, 33, was preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent. She was released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

The child was eventually found a few blocks away by his father, called to the scene by Daly, police said. The father said Dely told him she was "done" with their son, and that he was no longer allowed in her home.

The boy told officers his mother had shoved him outside and told him "she did not want him in her house anymore and he was not allowed to come back."

The child said his mother repeatedly struck him with a plastic spatula, at one point knocking him down and placing her knee on his back. Officers said the youth had a "large bruise on his back that was still red and swollen," and a red mark above his left eye.

Dely said her son was "defiant" and repeatedly ignored instructions to empty a dishwasher.

However, the boy said he was in the process of doing that task when struck by his mother. Another family member who was on the phone with Dely at the time confirmed the child's claim.

Court records reflect no prior charges against the Muncie woman.

