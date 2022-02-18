Police: Muncie store bandit pulled knife on clerk

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said an Indianapolis man threatened a Muncie store clerk with a knife during a robbery this week.

Marquis Laval Hardy, 33, was arrested Wednesday, preliminarily charged with robbery and attempted theft.

The incident — about 10:15 a.m. at the ALDI grocery store at 210 W. McGalliard Road — initially unfolded as something less than a robbery.

Authorities said Hardy approached a cash register, reached in and grabbed money and then began to walk away.

A struggle ensued when a clerk "went after the subject and attempted to take the money back," an affidavit said.

Hardy then pulled a knife, reportedly with a four-inch blade, authorities said, The clerk, who was not injured, "backed away" and the Indianapolis man allegedly "put the cash in his jacket pocket and left the store."

Hardy was apprehended a short time later in the parking lot of the Muncie Mall, 3501 N. Granville Avenue.

He has apparently since been released from the Delaware County jail. His record includes convictions for theft, battery and conversion.

Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan said Friday he would "absolutely not" recommend store clerks try to apprehend or thwart robbery or theft suspects.

Sloan suggested they should instead make safety their first priority and concentrate on "being a good witness," capable of providing police with pertinent information.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Indy man accused of robbing Muncie store clerk while armed with knife