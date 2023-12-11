Police: Muncie woman arrested after striking man with vehicle, fleeing

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly ran down a man with her car in the parking lot of a northside hotel.

Lindsey Marie Lehman, 29, was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash. She continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $25,000 bond.

Emergency responders were sent to the Quality Inn, 3400 N. Everbrook Lane,, shortly before 11 a.m. Friday after dispatchers received a report of a man "being run over by a vehicle" and apparently suffering a broken leg, according to an affidavit.

When a police officer arrived, the victim — described as having "significant trauma to his lower right leg"— was in an ambulance.

The man said he had come outside to retrieve his girlfriend's Apple Watch from a woman he did not know well — later identified as Lehman.

The man said that "after their contact, the woman ran over him with her vehicle before leaving the area."

A police officer viewed a video of the incident from a surveillance camera.

She reported it showed the man approaching a Kia Optima in the parking lot, leaning into the vehicle, then walking away. The Optima then accelerated before colliding with the man, the affidavit said, and then continued to "accelerate after clearly hitting (the victim)."

The man then got up from the pavement and hopped on one leg into the hotel's lobby.

The man's girlfriend said she had left her Apple Phone in Lehman's vehicle, and that they had repeatedly asked her to return it.

In a second interview at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, the man acknowledged he had argued with Lehman about the watch,, but said nothing had taken place to lead him to believe she might strike him with her car.

While the officer was at the hospital, Lehman called dispatchers and reported she believed she had "possibly" hit a man with her vehicle.

The officer went to Lehman's South Clark Street home to hear her account of the incident.

She maintained the man had reached into her vehicle, cursed at her, poked her in the chest, spit in her face and punched her. The Muncie woman said she left the parking lot after striking the man with her car because she "just wanted to get away from him," according to the affidavit.

Aggravated battery is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Lehman.

