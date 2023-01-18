Police: Muncie woman intentionally ran down bicyclist with car

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman on Tuesday was charged with using her car to intentionally run down a male acquaintance who was riding a bicycle.

Erica Arnold, 35, is charged with attempted aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, in Delaware Circuit Court 5.

According to documents filed Tuesday, Arnold on Dec. 18 struck the bicyclist, a 42-year-old Muncie man, in the 2900 block of South Cherokee Road.

Her vehicle then struck a tree.

The Muncie woman reportedly told an officer that she and the bicyclist had earlier argued at her nearby home, and that their confrontation became physical.

The officer reported Arnold said she had "swerved her vehicle towards the bike (the Muncie man) was riding and struck (him) as well as a tree."

An affidavit said the bicyclist then left the scene on foot.

A witness also provided the officer with a video of the incident.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Arnold.

