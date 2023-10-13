Police: Muncie woman wounded one man with ink pen, threatened another with machete

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly wounded one man in her apartment building with an ink pen, then swung a machete at another.

Itaysha Bernadotte, 27, was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

City police were called to Labor Center Lofts, 1125 S. Walnut St., about 1:20 p.m. after a landlord for the facility said Bernadotte approached him in his office and asked if he had control over the heat in her apartment.

The man responded he had "no control over the heat in the units," and said Bernadotte became angry, held an ink pen to his left eye and asked, "How do you like seeing?"

The incident left the man with "a small laceration just below the eye," an officer wrote.

Another resident of the building said Bernadotte had "came at him" with a knife.

An officer was able to review surveillance video showing that incident, and reported Bernadotte approached that man holding two machetes behind her back, and then swung one of the weapons at him.

The man was not injured, according to an affidavit. He reported he had locked himself in his apartment to avoid further contact with the Muncie woman.

Efforts to persuade Bernadotte to come out of her apartment were unsuccessful. She was reportedly removed after members of the Muncie Police Department's SWAT team entered the residence.

She continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Friday under a $25,000 bond.

Bernadotte was also on Thursday charged with a misdemeanor count of battery in Muncie City Court. That charge stemmed from a Wednesday incident.

