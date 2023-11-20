Police: Murder-suicide at Daytona home occurs an hour after well-being check on shooter

A Daytona Beach man fatally shot his wife and then killed himself on Friday, an hour after police went to his home to check on him after receiving reports that he was suicidal, police said.

After talking to Jeffrey Clark, 67, at 8:09 p.m., police determined he did not meet the criteria under Florida's Baker Act law, according to a police report.

The law provides emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness.

An hour later, Daytona Beach police said they were called back to the home at the Lakeside Gardens apartments at 1400 Hancock Blvd. to reports of a person shot.

Clark shot and killed his wife, Courtney Clark, 48, on the porch of their Hancock Boulevard apartment at 9:10 p.m. The husband then shot and killed himself, police said.

Well-being check

During the well-being check, police told Jeffrey Clark they were there to investigate a noise complaint to convince him to come to the porch, the report details.

Once on the porch, Jeffrey Clark said he was not making noise and police then told him they were there to check on him because a friend had called concerned that he might want to harm himself, officers wrote in their report.

The husband denied making suicidal statements, police said.

Jeffrey Clark told police he was arguing with his wife, and police told him it was understandable that a person can get stressed over relationship issues and that there is no shame in getting help, the report states.

Jeffrey Clark told officers that his wife was not at home and again reiterated that he had no thoughts of causing harm to himself or others. Police determined he did not meet Baker Act criteria and told him to call for help if he started feeling depressed, the report noted.

As police were leaving, they were told by a witness that Courtney Clark was on her way home, the report said.

Wife shot multiple times

When police got to the home after the shooting was reported, they found Courtney Clark facedown, shot multiple times and unresponsive, the report stated.

Jeffrey Clark had a gunshot wound to his head. Police found a handgun and four bullet casings next to him, the report documented.

A witness who reported the shooting said Courtney Clark had been at a party all night with co-workers before coming home, police said.

Just before the shooting, the witness heard Jeffrey Clark arguing with his wife, accusing her of calling the police on him, which she denied, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man commits murder-suicide after well-being check by police