Police: Murder suspects barricaded themselves in NH post office for hours after crashing car

Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning.

35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of a car that drove off the roadway near the Salisbury Safety Complex. Both Samplatsky and O’Brien ran from the scene and broke into a nearby post office by smashing a window. Police quickly established a security perimeter and shut down parts of Route 4. State Police SWAT and EOD also responded.

After several hours of negotiating, both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

They will be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court.

