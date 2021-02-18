Police: N.H. man took Uber to pick up drugs in Lawrence

Feb. 18—LAWRENCE — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges after investigators say they trailed him to a drug pick-up in Lawrence, and subsequently arrested him in an Uber with over 480 grams of fentanyl.

Adam W. Gagnon, 43, of Manchester, is scheduled to be sentenced May 28 for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Murray.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Manchester police detectives were told in January 2020 that Gagnon would be traveling to Lawrence in an Uber to pick up a significant quantity of fentanyl for distribution.

Detectives said they later watched Gagnon do just that: Head to Lawrence via the ride-share service, enter into a building for approximately 10 minutes and get into another Uber back north.

Detectives stopped the vehicle, arrested Gagnon on several outstanding warrants, and spotted a cellophane wrapped package at his feet, according to Murray.

The Uber driver consented to a search of the car, police said, and the package was seized by investigators. A lab later confirmed the package contained over 480 grams of fentanyl.

"Those who bring large quantities of fentanyl into New Hampshire are endangering public safety," Murray said in a statement Thursday.

"In order to protect our communities, Operation S.O.S.(Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge) is targeting the fentanyl dealers who are distributing this deadly drug in Hillsborough County."

In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. Its goal is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney's Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.