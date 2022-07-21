Police: N.H. sex offender did not comply with rules of release

Jul. 21—LONDONDERRY — A convicted sex offender living in Londonderry is facing new charges after police say he repeatedly called 911 for non-emergencies, failed to report his new job to law enforcement, and was the reason for a noise complaint.

Christopher Plummer, 57, was added to the New Hampshire sex offender registry in 2014, when he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault on a victim younger than 13, records show.

He was sentenced to serve three to six years in state prison. His status is designated "parole" in the state system as of Oct. 18, 2020.

His most recent arrest — for disorderly conduct, misuse of 911 and failure to comply with sex offender requirements — came after a call to his Cross Road home on July 12.

Police were notified at 6:45 a.m. that Plummer was playing loud music and setting off fireworks, according to police Capt. Patrick Cheetham.

After officers responded, "he then started calling 911 to air his grievances to New Hampshire State Police," Cheetham said. "He was told multiple times to stop calling for non-emergency matters."

The charge related to his sex offender status was added when police learned that Plummer had changed jobs and did not report it to officials, which is required of him.