Police nab alleged armed robber, arrest another for drugs

May 6—The Glynn County Police Department arrested two men suspected of committing an armed robbery in February and recovered more than a quarter of a pound of marijuana in the process.

Detectives and the police department's SWAT team served search and arrest warrants on Friday at 2215 Formosa Circle for Derrick Cobb, 18, for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery on Feb. 6, according to a press release from the police department. Cobb was arrested without incident, the release said.

While they were serving the warrants and arresting Cobb, Torray Lamont Fields, 33, was arrested for having marijuana he intended to sell after detectives discovered five ounces of marijuana and "other items of evidentiary value," the release said.

Cobb was booked into Glynn County Detention Center and is facing one count of armed robbery. More charges for Cobb are pending, the release said.

Fields was booked on one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, the release said.

"This is an ongoing investigation," the release said. "Anyone having information regarding this investigation is asked to call Det. Bergiadis, of the GCPD Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802 or Silent Witness at (912)-264-1333."