Police nab attacker wanted for stabbing elderly Brooklyn man dead, assaulting women

The knife-wielding attacker who brutally stabbed an elderly man to death during a 90-minute spree of violence in Brooklyn has been busted, police sources said Monday.

Joevani Vale, 26, was arrested at a city hospital after he admitted himself for psychiatric issues, according to a source.

His name and picture were released to the media on Sunday, a day after assaulting two women and then killing 83-year-old Ramon Cintron on an elevator in the Wyckoff Gardens NYCHA complex.

In the end, however, it was hospital staff who alerted police to Vale’s whereabouts after he check himself in for mental health treatment, according to a source.

Vale, who lived in the same building as Cintron, first struck around 12:50 p.m. Saturday when he punched a 47-year-old woman in the shoulder on Pacific St. and Third Ave., police said.

About 40 minutes later, he slashed a 31-year-old woman in her right thigh on Nevins St. near Dean St., according to cops. Medics took that victim to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police found Cintron dead in an elevator at Wyckoff Gardens on Nevins St. near Baltic St. at about 2:20 p.m. He had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and right arm.

“That was my brother,” said distraught sibling Angel Cintron, who was bewildered as to why anyone would target the man. “I’m very sorry. I really don’t know. Detectives haven’t told me much of what happened.”

One of Cintron’s downstairs neighbors, who did not give her name, described the victim as a kind mainstay in the building for about four decades.

“He’s a quiet man. He liked to go outside, he liked to go to the store. Just a nice old man,” she said. “I was so hurt hearing about this. I don’t know why this happened to him. ... He didn’t deserve that.”

A local deli manager seconded those views.

“He was joyful and he joked around a lot. I thought of him like a grandfather to me. Everybody loved him,” Victor Santiago, manager of Papa Firo Delicatessen, said of Cintron.

Vale has three past arrests on his record, police sources said — a September 2020 assault bust, a February 2016 arrest for forcible touching and a September 2015 arrest for public lewdness.

One of his neighbors was shocked to see Vale’s face on a wanted poster.

“Oh my God, he did this? He lived on the fourth floor. I can’t believe it,” she said. “I don’t talk to him but every time I see him he has a hoodie on. I don’t know why he would do that, he’s a quiet kid ... He’s like shy, he would just say ‘Hi.’ He doesn’t smile or nothing.”