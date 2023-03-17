Police nab hit-and-run driver who killed woman in Bronx

Police have arrested a man they say killed a homeless woman in a Bronx hit-and-run crash last summer.

Dean Moflehi, 35, was nabbed Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death for the July 1 crash, cops said.

Moflehi was behind the wheel of a white van speeding south on West Farms Rd. when he slammed into Jessica Brown, 26, who was crossing near Rodman Place in West Farms around 10:20 p.m., police said.

He slammed into the woman and kept on going.

When medics arrived, Brown was lying in the street with severe body trauma. She was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Moflehi’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Thursday night.

He lives in the Clason Point neighborhood of the Bronx, police said.