Police nab man in fatal shooting at crime-ridden Brooklyn NYCHA complex

Police arrested a suspect they believe fatally shot a man at a Brooklyn public housing complex earlier this year.

Thomas Nimmons was busted Friday and hit with murder and weapon possession charges in the Aug. 12 death of Dawuand Darrien, police said Sunday.

Darrien, 29, and a friend got into an argument with Nimmons, 26, and another man outside the violence-plagued Sumner Houses on Vernon Ave. near Marcus Garvey Blvd. around 2:40 a.m., witnesses at the time told cops.

The argument flooded into the lobby of the building and shots were fired, one of which hit Darrien in the chest.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Nimmons, who has six prior arrests dating back to 2017, was released from prison in April after serving almost four years for criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault and attempted robbery, records show.

He was held without bail following an arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Saturday.

Last month, one person was killed and six others were wounded in two separate shootings at the Sumner Houses.

On Sept. 30, Kyle Forde, 28, was shot to death in a courtyard at the housing development after dropping his 7-year-old sons off with their mother nearby, the Daily News reported.

Also wounded in the spray of bullets were two of Forde’s friends, who were shot in the back and stomach, police said.

Last week, police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Nieves in the shooting and charged him with murder and attempted murder.

On Sept. 6, three men and a woman were wounded in a broad-daylight shooting near a basketball court at the complex.