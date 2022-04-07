Police nab man linked to March 2 hit and run in Northeast Tacoma that injured pedestrian

Tacoma police arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday who was suspected in a March 2 hit and run incident in Northeast Tacoma that critically injured a pedestrian.

Detectives identified the suspect & a felony warrant was issued for Vehicular Assault, Failure to Remain on Scene of an Accident & Attempt Theft 1 for this crime. The 45-yr-old suspect was arrested today in Puyallup on the warrant. A big thank you to @PuyallupPD for all the help! pic.twitter.com/gQ2A0DSff4 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) April 6, 2022

Detectives found the man in Puyallup,and arrested him on an active warrant, according to an online statement from the department.

The original incident took place at 7:10 a.m. in a residential area, police said. The victim was hit by a white pickup truck, possibly a 2010s-era Chevrolet 2500 or 3500 with tinted windows. While the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said he was expected to survive.

The man arrested Wednesday was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and first-degree attempted theft, police said.