Police nab narcotics trafficking suspect

Mar. 19—GRAYSON — A team of local law enforcement officers spearheaded by Kentucky State Police took down a large-scale narcotics trafficking suspect named "Boomer" Wednesday, turning up more than 2 pounds of meth, an AR-15 and 83 grams of heroin, according to police.

Clifford "Boomer" Cathey, 44, of Grayson, was booked on charges of second-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, second-offense heroin trafficking, second-offense trafficking in more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds of weed, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrest occurred at Cathey's home in Grayson, after police said independent agencies such as KSP, the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force, the Carter County Sheriff's Office and the Grayson Police Department had gathered information on the suspect.

A search warrant was carried out by those agencies, apprehending the suspect without incident.

In addition to the gun, the meth and the heroin, officers also turned up 217 grams of weed and $2,400 in cash, according to police.

The NEKY Task Force said in a release that authorities will be working with the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky to take Cathey's charges federal.

The NEKY Task Force is comprised of officers from the ATF-Ashland Field Office, the Ashland Police Department, the Grayson Police Department, the Boyd County Sheriff's Office and KSP.

The Carter County Attorney's Office — which reviewed the search warrant — assisted in the case.

Cathey is being held at the Carter County Detention Center on no bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com