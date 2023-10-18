Police nab repeat offender for armed robbery

Oct. 18—An elusive repeat offender was arrested after an armed robbery left a victim beaten, bloodied and fearful for his life.

In setting up a meeting on the OfferUp app, a 27-year-old man whose family owns a CBD store in the Scottsdale Airpark area thought he was selling business equipment to a visitor.

Instead, a man allegedly on Sept. 25 pulled a gun on him and — with the assistance of two others — beat and tied up the victim, threatening to kill him before robbing the business of thousands of dollars' worth of equipment and products.

The victim broke free and set off an alarm. Police arrived and quickly began an investigation.

Nine days later, Che Hung Nguyen of Mesa and Ian Solomon of Tempe were in jail on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

While the 46-year-old Nguyen does not have a record, Solomon, 35, is no stranger to police.

The Scottsdale officer listed his arrest history as "multiple drug, multiple weapons offenses, DV assault, DV criminal damage, conspiracy, forgery."

Tempe Police collared Solomon on then-illegal marijuana and illegal gun charges in 2007 — then again five years later.

Solomon served eight months in prison in 2008 and a little over a year in 2012, completing roughly half of two sentences that totaled three and a half years, with early releases for parole in both cases.

He apparently had no arrests in Arizona for a decade — until Scottsdale cops put him in handcuffs 10 days after a brutal three-against-one attack.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Scottsdale Police officers responded to an alarm at a business on 82nd Street just south of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

They found a "badly beaten" man who told officers he was robbed at gunpoint, restrained with zip ties, kicked, punched and repeatedly told he would be shot to death by three men.

The Progress is not publishing the victim's name.

The victim said someone who identified himself as "Stephen" arranged the meeting in response to the CBD company's OfferUp ad.

After initially showing "Stephen" and two other men the equipment for sale, "a few minutes in he sensed something was off," according to police.

"He reached for his phone and the subjects attacked him and held him at gunpoint. A struggle ensued in the lab area and then the subjects repeatedly beat him as he tried to fight back."

The victim told police all three attackers had guns and worked together to restrain him as he "continued to fight them as he thought he was going to die as the subjects told him that they were going to kill him."

The attackers eventually exited the back door with the victim's wallet and phone and store merchandise.

Officers noted broken equipment and glass beakers that indicated a struggle — the victim told police he repeatedly tried to fight off the attackers before they choked and pummeled him.

An officer also reported "bloody handprints on the wall and blood along the keypad which was from the victim signaling the panic alarm."

The victim said a Black man who was called "Stephen," around 35, short and stocky was the lead attacker.

He received assistance in the beating from a tall Asian man and a thicket Hispanic man. The former was cleancut, the latter "looked like he was on drugs."

Detectives used security and traffic cameras to identify a black pickup truck and Tesla as two vehicles that left the scene of the crime.

A traffic camera on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Greenway-Hayden showed a pickup truck with boxes that appeared to be from the CBD business.

Detectives were able to trace the license plate to Nguyen, whom the victim from a photo lineup.

On Sept. 28, Nguyen was arrested as he was leaving his home.

He told police the man he knew as "Stephen" asked him to help move things that belonged to him and he followed the man in his Tesla to the CBD business.

Nguyen denied being armed and said he did not know "Stephen" planned to rob the victim — though Nguyen said a fight started when the victim shoved him.

Nguyen told police he took a cooler full of CBD gummies "and the other guys brought out the rest of the property" to his truck. He later transferred boxes and equipment to the Tesla belonging to "Stephen."

Detectives found traffic video showing the Tesla's license plate, which led them to Solomon — who "has been known to use the alias Stephen Banks."

The victim picked Solomon out of a police lineup, according to court documents.

After discovering Solomon was trying to sell the Tesla online, detectives set up a meeting using an undercover detective. Solomon was not at the meeting, but detectives tracked the Tesla to a home in Tolleson, where they found and arrested Solomon.

Solomon told police he uses Stephen as a "nickname" but "played completely ignorant to the entire reason that he was taken to jail," according to the arrest report. "Detectives believe that Ian Solomon was being untruthful about almost all aspects of this interview."

If so, it would not have been the first time Solomon lied to police.

After being put on probation for drug charges in 2004 and 2006, "Solomon missed numerous scheduled office visits and was severely delinquent in his court-ordered financial sanctions," according to a 2007 court document.

"Solomon has amassed a significant criminal history at a young age and his behavior has escalated to the point where he now faces a mandatory prison sentence," according to the report, written when Solomon was 20.

"Supervised probation has not been an effective deterrent to the defendant's criminal behavior and has thus far shown little indication that he can comply with the terms of community supervision."

On June 1, 2007, Tempe Police pulled over a 1997 Cadillac and questioned the driver in a parking lot.

Solomon pulled in behind the police in a Chevy Impala and told the officers the Cadillac was registered in his name, as he had recently sold the car to the driver's girlfriend.

But after Solomon agreed to a canine search of his Impala, the dog "alerted officers to the trunk of the car, at which time Solomon fled the scene on foot."

Officers found two guns and a bag of weed in the trunk.

A half-hour later, a police dog tracked down Solomon, who was hiding in a backyard.

Solomon accepted a plea deal — telling police the guns were to protect himself, as he was the victim of a home invasion.

In accepting a one-year sentence, "Solomon admitted his prior performance on probation was not exceptional, but attributed it to the many responsibilities he had at the time.

"He stated, 'I had a lot on my plate. School, work, taking care of my baby, taking care of my girlfriend. I was the only one working and the only one with a car. I didn't make probation my number one priority.'"

He told the court that, after his release from prison, he would be "much more successful on probation."

His success, as it turned out, was in avoiding probation officers.

Solomon was released from prison in early 2008, then spent four years dodging probation officers.

The Maricopa County Probation Office contacted Tempe Police in 2012.

A Tempe Police investigation discovered Solomon had assumed a fake identity, with the assistance of his girlfriend. After a traffic stop, Solomon was arrested — and found to have weed and a gun in his backpack.

Charges of marijuana possession, illegally owning a gun and probation violation led to another plea deal.

Solomon went back to prison, this time with a longer sentence.

He was released from prison on probation Nov. 27, 2013, apparently following the conditions of his early dismissal and staying out of trouble — until Solomon's alleged actions in Scottsdale sent him back to lock up.

While Nguyen was out on bail, Solomon remained in jail as he awaits trial for kidnapping and armed robbery.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for, Oct. 13.

According to the Scottsdale Police report, "It is believed that if released, Ian Solomon will pose a threat to society but also, he will continue his lifestyle of anonymity to avoid being located."