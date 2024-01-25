Police nab shooter who killed man, wounded three others in Queens

The shooter who killed a man and wounded three others last month in Queens has been arrested, according to cops.

Eric Foster, 39, was arrested Wednesday for the Dec. 22 shooting, police said.

Kenni Dunn, 29, and three other men were standing near a car on 143rd St. near Foch Blvd. in South Jamaica around 3:20 p.m. when Foster walked up and started firing, cops said.

Dunn was shot in the back, a 29-year-old man was blasted in the right arm, a 36-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and a 43-year-old man was struck in the back and right arm.

Medics rushed the victims to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where Dunn died.

Dunn lived in Jamaica, Queens, about 2.5 miles from where he was killed.

Foster was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Wednesday night.