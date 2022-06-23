Police nab suspects in ATV theft ring

Jun. 23—Palestine police arrested two men and recovered stolen property in connection with recent equipment thefts.

According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to the area of U.S. Highway 84 and F.M. 323 to assist the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Harcrow said ACSO Deputy Mike Mitchell saw two individuals on two all-terrain vehicles near that location. Mitchell attempted to stop the individuals and both fled. Mitchell was able to detain one of the individuals, identified as Hollis Shane Brown, 23, of Palestine.

The other subject who fled was identified as Michael Smith, 27, of Palestine. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate Smith.

Brown was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on charges of evading arrest detention.

Officers found the two ATV's had been stolen from H&W Honda prior to being stopped. The ATV's were impounded and later returned to the owners.

Though further investigation, Harcrow said PPD investigators were able to identify Brown and Smith as the suspects in multiple thefts, including a previous theft at H&W Honda and in a theft of a tractor from Lonestar Turf on June 12.

PPD investigators obtained warrants for theft of property $2,500 to $30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity for both Brown and Smith. The arrest warrants were issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis.

Harcrow said PPD Officers located Michael Smith June 16 in a shed in the 100 block Of Oakland Drive. He taken into custody without incident. Smith was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the warrants.

PPD Investigators later obtained a search warrant for a property near Tucker. During the execution of the warrant, additional stolen equipment was located and seized.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.