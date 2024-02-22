Police nab two CT teens for attempted robbery during jewelry sale that led to shots fired at seller

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with an attempted robbery during a private marketplace sale in Groton last September that went awry and led to one of the suspects shooting at the victim.

Michael A. Davis, Jr., 18, and Joel L. Woodhall, 18, both of Groton, each face charges after police were able to obtain warrants for their arrests in connection with an attempted robbery reported Sept. 10, 2023, in a parking lot off of Route 12, according to the Groton Police Department.

Police Capt. Greg McCarthy said in a statement Thursday that the arrests followed an “extensive and ongoing investigation by both patrol officers and detectives.”

Police received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of Pleasant Valley Road South and a call from a man reporting that he had just been robbed, according to McCarthy. The victim told dispatchers he followed the suspects in a vehicle and was shot at.

According to the victim, he arranged for the sale of a piece of jewelry to take place in the Groton Square parking lot at 220 Route 12. The potential buyer reportedly arrived in a silver Hyundai and got out of the vehicle, which had two male passengers inside.

The victim got out of his vehicle as well and showed the man the piece of jewelry, at which point he was allegedly approached from behind by two “separate males,” according to McCarthy.

One of the suspects allegedly brandished a gun and pointed it at the victim before trying to rip the jewelry out of his hand, McCarthy said.

Police said the two males took off running, heading east, and the Hyundai driver got back into the vehicle and drove across the parking lot before heading north on Route 12.

The victim followed the Hyundai onto Pleasant Valley Road South where he alleged that one of the passengers in the vehicle shot at him multiple times from the car’s window, according to McCarthy.

No injuries were reported. The suspects got away and were last seen heading toward New London, McCarthy said.

According to McCarthy, Davis and Woodhall turned themselves in on Wednesday.

Davis faces charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. He was arraigned Wednesday in New London Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Davis is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due back in court on March 19.

Woodhall has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was also arraigned in the New London courthouse Wednesday and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Woodhall is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond and is due back in court on March 26.

McCarthy on Thursday said police are still investigating. He encouraged anyone with information to contact the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712. Information can be left anonymously.