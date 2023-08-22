Police nabs murder suspect wanted out of Florida in an Atlanta airport hotel

College Park Police have arrested a murder suspect wanted out of Florida.

According to officials, on Aug. 14, College Park officers received a credible tip that a murder suspect was seen at the Comfort Inn Atlanta Airport Hotel on Sullivan Road.

Around 1:30 a.m., multiple agencies including College Park Police, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Clayton County Police Department went to the hotel.

Authorities said, the suspect, identified as Jerome E. Henderson, 20, tried to run through various areas within the hotel to get away from police.

After pinpointing his exact location within one of the hotel rooms, he was arrested, according to College Park officials.

Police learned that Henderson was wanted for murder out of Volusia County, Florida.

According to Florida’s Seventh Circuit State Attorney’s Office, Henderson is one of the accused shooters in a Daytona Beach, FL drive-by shooting.

He was indicted on Aug.16 for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

