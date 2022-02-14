Police: Naked images, videos sent over internet 'never go away', sextortion on the rise

Since Dec. 24, three Bloomington men have paid a total of $13,900 in blackmail money to strangers in an attempt to protect their reputations.

All three fell victim to sextortion. That's extortion, using threats to obtain money, with an X-rated twist.

It's a growing criminal scam. Perpetrators are raking in millions of dollars a year from people taken in under the guise of harmless online sexual conduct. Police say many cases go unreported because victims are embarrassed.

"The person (who reports the crime) is not always forthcoming with information until the officer questions a bit and finally is told the truth about what occurred," Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said.

"People seem to be most targeted when they begin communicating with an unknown person via some sort of chat app or social media, then send explicit videos or pictures, which are then saved by the suspect," he explained.

"The person is then threatened that if they do not send money, the videos or pictures will be released to all of their family and friends."

This week, the FBI estimated that last year, 24,000 Americans lost a total of $1 billion to what are called "romance scammers" during 2021. The estimate includes the suspected high number of unreported incidents.

And the Federal Trade Commission, which tracks reported scams on a database, said actual losses from romance scams rose to $547 million in 2021, up from $307 million in 2020 and $202 million in 2019.

The people behind the rip-offs pretend to be attractive young women. They connect with men through online apps and dating sites, and coerce them into providing sexually explicit photos and images of themselves.

These "women" most often are professional criminals preying on fear and shame to extort money. If they don't get what they want by a specified time, they threaten to share the images on social media for everyone to see.

The money gets sent through online payment systems like PayPal, or payment is made via prepaid gift cards. It's nearly impossible to trace where the money ends up. Not even the police can follow the trail.

As the number of sextortion and webcam blackmail cases increase, the FBI has launched a sextortion information campaign in schools to warn teenagers about the dangers and to not trust people online they don't know. The agency's advice applies to adults as well.

The FBI reports that people behind the scams often have dozens of online accounts and profiles, communicating with many people at the same time as they troll for victims willing to pay.

Police suggest using extreme caution when speaking with someone online you haven't met in real life. And in cases of sextortion, don't pay the money criminals demand; cut off contact.

Here are details from the three recent Bloomington cases:

Jan. 17: A 29-year-old man reported he had sent "compromising images" to what he thought was a woman he met on the dating app OkCupid.

Jan. 11: A 20-year-old man reported he sent a video of himself masturbating to what he believed was a woman he met on Instagram.

Dec. 24: A 37-year-old man reported he received a Facebook friend request from someone he thought was a woman. They began exchanging messages, and he engaged in a video chat with her where they both "got naked," he told police.

Pedigo reiterated that people need to be smart when sharing photos and videos with people they encounter on social media but don't actually know.

"It is best to never send pictures or videos of oneself to unknown persons unless the sender is comfortable with whatever they send being sent to a family member or friend, thus avoiding the possibility of being blackmailed," he said.

He said police can't track the perpetrators or determine who gets the money in the end, and they don't know what happens when an intended victim refuses to pay.

"I do not know if videos are ever actually released, as people don't seem to call if they actually are," Pedigo said.

In the most recent Bloomington case, a man said someone claiming to be a cop and family member of the person who received the images said he had sent them to an underage girl and if he paid $2,400, he would not get in trouble. He sent the cash via PayPal.

The man in the second case said the person he sent the pornographic video to threatened to share it online if he didn't pay. He sent $6,300 using various payment apps; police think it was sent to someone in the Philippines.

In the case reported on Christmas Eve, the man said a woman contacted him and demanded he send her money or that he would get in trouble. The man sent a total of $5,200 using various apps and Apple gift cards.

It is unknown where the money and cards were transferred, and there are no suspects, the police report in that case states.

People should remember shared material such as this lingers in cyberspace. "Images and videos transmitted via the internet never go away," Pedigo said. "They can always be found. It is extremely important to consider this."

