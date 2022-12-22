Police: Naked man at Acworth motel assaulted officers, guests

Dec. 22—Acworth police have arrested a man who they say assaulted guests and officers at an area motel Sunday.

Police responded to a report that Kelly Michael Holcomb, 37, was naked and "running around ... while screaming" at Deerfield Lodge, on Lake Acworth Road near Interstate 75. As an initial officer arrived, Holcomb struck the officer and tried to strangle him, according to police.

Holcomb, of Dallas, continued to fight with additional officers as they arrived, and was shocked with a Taser, police said. Holcomb required a sedative administered by emergency medical services before he was taken into custody.

Holcomb is also accused of assaulting other guests at the motel, who were treated and released, police said. He was treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital before being booked into the Cobb County jail.

The initial responding officer was expected to return to work this week, the Acworth police said.

Holcomb was charged with assault, property damage, and burglary, among other charges. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.