Police: Naked man assaults hospital nurse

Feb. 8—A Johnstown man who was spotted running around naked on Market Street was jailed Tuesday after he was taken to the hospital and proceeded to attack an Emergency Room nurse, Johnstown police allege.

City police charged Cameron Cinko, 20, of Devon Drive and Locust Street, with aggravated assault, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of Market Street just before midnight. When they arrived, police found Cinko standing in the middle of the roadway with his arms folded and making rude comments.

West End EMS transported Cinko to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street. At the hospital, Cinko allegedly kicked an ER nurse in the stomach, the complaint said.

Cinko was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.

Cinko was one of 31 inmates accused of rioting at the county prison on Oct. 2, 2020. The riot was triggered by high tensions and changes to the meal procedures that resulted from an outbreak of COVID-19, Warden Christian Smith said at the time.

Cinko was sentenced in county court to serve 12 to 24 months confinement and 30 months probation.