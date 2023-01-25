Police: Naked man flees scene of multi car crash in Plaistow, runs through neighboring yards

Authorities arrested a New Hampshire man for allegedly causing a multi car crash and fleeing from the scene on foot while in the nude Wednesday morning.

Timothy O’Rourke of Danville, New Hampshire, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, 2 counts of simple assault, driving while impaired, resisting arrest, and conduct after an accident. He will be arraigned in Salem District Court on February 6.

Plaistow Police say they responded to report of a three-car accident in the area of Plaistow Road (Rte. 125) and Main Street (Rte. 121A) around 8:53 a.m. Several cars suffered heavy damage, although there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a Black Jeep Compass, later identified as O’Rourke, caused the crash and took off down Main Street, according to officials.

Officers say they found O’Rourke a short time later running in the back of a Main Street home completely naked and covered in his own blood. He was promptly arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

