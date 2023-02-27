Police name 2 officers who shot man accused of charging them with knife

Update: Curtis Walker pleaded guilty to aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced to nine years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with six years of the sentence suspended on Feb. 21, 2023.

Indianapolis’ police chief on Friday named the two officers who shot a man on Memorial Day after police said he charged them with a knife.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials identified the officers as William Fulton and Theodore Howlett, both on the force for two years.

Howlett and Fulton arrived at the first block of South Colorado Avenue just before 5 a.m. Monday after a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man armed with a knife and threatening a woman.

Dispatchers told the two officers that a man, later identified as Curtis Walker, could be heard threatening to kill a woman.

Howlett and Fulton ordered the people in the home to come outside. When the officers walked into the house, IMPD alleges Walker emerged from a room and “charged towards one officer with a knife.”

Both Howlett and Fulton fired their guns, striking Walker. IMPD said an officer was hit in his bulletproof vest from another officer firing their weapon. The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. It is not clear which officer was shot.

Prosecutors charged Walker with domestic battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder, according to court records.

The shooting is under investigation by both IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team and Internal Affairs Unit. “Multiple” officers had body-worn cameras during the incident, IMPD’s statement said.

