Police name 2 suspects after KSU student attacked by men yelling racial slurs

Police have named the two men they believe are responsible for breaking a Kennesaw State University student’s nose and ripping out his dreadlocks.

Earlier this week, Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Jalique Rosemond who said he was attacked at the West 22 Apartments on Saturday night by two men yelling racial slurs at him.

He says the attackers beat him, called him racist names and threw his backpack and sandwich into a tree while he was getting out of his car at the off-campus apartment complex.

Rosemond said he believes the attack was about nothing but his skin color. He had to be treated for his injuries at the hospital.

Police have now identified Rosemond’s alleged attackers as Gauge Dakota Stanley, 20, of Chatsworth and Kole Zuba Reasoner, 20, of Flowery Branch.

According to jail records, neither Stanley or Reasoner has been arrested. Once arrested, they will be charged with aggravated battery and battery.

