Police name estranged husband as person of interest in Winter Springs woman’s disappearance

The estranged husband of a missing Winter Springs woman was named a person of interest in her disappearance, the Winter Springs Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said Shakeira Rucker’s children last saw her leaving her Winter Springs home at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Cory Hill, her estranged husband, to an unknown destination.

Hill was arrested on attempted murder charges in a separate case a day later.

Police said Rucker’s family has not seen or heard from her since Saturday, and they believe she could be in danger.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Orange County deputies said they responded to a report that Hill approached another woman and her family members with a gun and fired shots.

Deputies said Hill fled that scene and was later arrested by Mount Dora police on charges of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about Rucker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Winter Springs police Investigator Tracy Fugate by calling 407-327-6561 or emailin tfugate@winterspringsfl.org.

